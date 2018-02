CAN TV’s Political Forum is your chance to join your neighbors for a live, interactive conversation about issues affecting your community.

Please join us for a special Political Forum with Sharon Fairley, Democratic candidate for Illinois Attorney General. The former head of Chicago’s new police oversight agency will be answering your questions live Wednesday, February 7th at 7 p.m. on CAN TV21. Tune in and call in!

