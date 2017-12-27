It’s Time to Rock in the New Year!

Image: Local H performs on JBTV.

A local New Year’s tradition continues! Be sure to catch JBTV’s 29th annual Safe Drive Live Music Marathon this holiday weekend on CAN TV with 10+ hours of musical performances from the best alternative and indie rock bands along with backstage interviews.

“Over 90 musicians share their personal stories about drinking and driving,” said Jerry Bryant, the host of the rock show. “We want to educate young adults on the importance of utilizing designated drivers and safe-driving habits as we ring in 2018.”

Groups appearing on this year’s rock marathon include The Orwells, Leon, Day Wave, Blossoms, Mew, Local H, and The Alarm.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and road safety advocate Marti Belluschi, a victim of a drunk driving accident, join the music marathon to discuss new laws and safety tips to help convey the “Safe Drive” message.

Catch the 29th annual Safe Drive Live Music Marathon:

Saturday, December 30th at noon on CAN TV19

Monday, January 1st at 12 a.m. (midnight) on CAN TV19