Holiday Programming on CAN TV

Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus
Sounds of the season ring out from the Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus performing at the Harold Washington Library.
Friday, December 22nd at 6 p.m. on CAN TV27
Sunday, December 24th at 5 p.m. on CAN TV27
South Shore Drill Team
The Gary Comer Youth Center hosts the South Shore Drill Team’s annual holiday performance.
Sunday, December 24th at 6 p.m. on CAN TV27
Monday, December 25th at 4 p.m. on CAN TV27
Ensemble Español Holiday Concert
The Ensemble’s full company of 40 dancers perform a holiday concert.
Sunday, December 24th at 7 p.m. on CAN TV27
Monday, December 25th at 6 p.m. on CAN TV27
Watch it now.
Christmas by Candelight
Get ready for Christmas with this original holiday play created in the basement of Chicago’s Chopin Theatre.
Monday, December 25th at 12 a.m. (midnight) on CAN TV19
Special Olympics Holiday Show
Join Special Olympics athletes and the Heartzingers Choir from Misericordia in singing some of your favorite Christmas songs.
Monday, December 25th at 9:30 p.m. on CAN TV19
Tuesday, December 26th at 4:30 p.m. on CAN TV19
JBTV’s 29th Annual Safe Drive Live Music Marathon
A CAN TV holiday tradition continues to help you rock in the New Year!
Saturday, December 30th at noon on CAN TV19
Monday, January 1st at 12 a.m. (midnight) on CAN TV19