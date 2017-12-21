Holiday Programming on CAN TV

Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus

Sounds of the season ring out from the Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus performing at the Harold Washington Library.

Friday, December 22nd at 6 p.m. on CAN TV27

Sunday, December 24th at 5 p.m. on CAN TV27

South Shore Drill Team

The Gary Comer Youth Center hosts the South Shore Drill Team’s annual holiday performance.

Sunday, December 24th at 6 p.m. on CAN TV27

Monday, December 25th at 4 p.m. on CAN TV27

Ensemble Español Holiday Concert

The Ensemble’s full company of 40 dancers perform a holiday concert.

Sunday, December 24th at 7 p.m. on CAN TV27

Monday, December 25th at 6 p.m. on CAN TV27

Watch it now.

Christmas by Candelight

Get ready for Christmas with this original holiday play created in the basement of Chicago’s Chopin Theatre.

Monday, December 25th at 12 a.m. (midnight) on CAN TV19

Special Olympics Holiday Show

Join Special Olympics athletes and the Heartzingers Choir from Misericordia in singing some of your favorite Christmas songs.

Monday, December 25th at 9:30 p.m. on CAN TV19

Tuesday, December 26th at 4:30 p.m. on CAN TV19

JBTV’s 29th Annual Safe Drive Live Music Marathon

A CAN TV holiday tradition continues to help you rock in the New Year!

Saturday, December 30th at noon on CAN TV19

Monday, January 1st at 12 a.m. (midnight) on CAN TV19