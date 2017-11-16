Chicago Newsroom: The Harold Washington Years

CAN TV’s Chicago Newsroom gives you a unique “look back” on Mayor Harold Washington years in Chicago. Four unique guests give behind-the-scenes stories about Washington, who died in office thirty years ago, and speculate about how Washington, had he survived and been re-elected, might have grappled with the difficult issues Chicago is facing today.

Host Ken Davis talks with Jacky Grimshaw, who was the mayor’s Director of Intergovernmental Relations and is currently Vice President for Policy at the Center for Neighborhood Technology; Patrick O’Connor, who was and still is the Alderman of the 40th Ward; Cheryl Corley, who was the City Hall reporter for WBEZ and is currently the Midwest/Chicago correspondent for NPR; and Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, who was elected Alderman of the 22nd Ward during Washington’s term and was part of the realignment of the City Council that awarded Washington majority control of the Council. He’s currently 7th District Commissioner at the Cook County Board.

