¡Ayotzi Vive! La Lucha Sigue Exhibition

Imagine losing a loved one in the blink of an eye, gone with no explanation. Is this person missing? Is this person dead? There are rumors but no answers. So, you agonize while desperately holding out hope that one day you will reunite.

Mexican artist Alfonso “Piloto” Nieves Ruiz captures this sense of pain and desire in ¡Ayotzi Vive! La Lucha Sigue, the first-ever art exhibit displayed at CAN TV. The exhibition, presented by S.H.E. Gallery, honors and remembers 46 student-teachers from the small town of Ayotzinapa, Mexico. On September 26, 2014, 43 of them disappeared and another three were found dead in a case that remains shrouded in mystery and controversy.

“Art helps us keep their memories alive,” said Mr. Nieves Ruiz. “This work represents the struggle of so many people who are looking for their loved ones.”

Dulce Maria Diaz, founder of S.H.E. Gallery, curated the exhibit and says it’s a way for people in the community to learn about that fateful night.

“Most people don’t know about this story,” said Ms. Diaz. “This exhibit is a way for our community to come together, talk about it, and memorialize these students.”

¡Ayotzi Vive! La Lucha Sigue is on view Monday through Friday at CAN TV (1309 S. Wood St.) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through November 27th. Admission is free.