$50 Community Producer Memberships

Need incentive to kick-start your next video production? Effective July 1st, CAN TV is offering half-off Community Producer Memberships ($50) that cover you for the rest of 2017. Pay and get access to whatever you are certified to use, including digital video cameras, edit software, and the television studio until December 31, 2017.

You can pay for your membership in person by cash, check, money order, or credit card…or pay online. If you have any questions, contact Production Services at 312-738-2846.