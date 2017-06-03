Jim McVane is CAN TV’s New Executive Director

CAN TV announces the appointment of Jim McVane as Executive Director. McVane joins CAN TV after serving the City of Chicago for more than 20 years in various capacities related to the regulation of cable television and alternative video service providers. He began his duties on March 6th.

”We are delighted to have Jim’s leadership and expertise at CAN TV” said Suleyma Perez, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Jim brings the background, knowledge and enthusiasm that will keep CAN TV servicing and strengthening our communities.”

Most recently, McVane served as Deputy Commissioner/Attorney for the City of Chicago Department of Business Affairs & Consumer Protection. Previously, he was Acting Cable Administrator and Acting Chairman of the Chicago Cable Commission, and Assistant Cable Administrator for the City of Chicago Office of Cable Communications.

McVane has also served as Senior Counsel for the Chicago Park District Law Department, Counsel for the Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission of Illinois, and Assistant General Attorney for the Chicago Transit Authority Law Department. He began his career as an Assistant State’s Attorney in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“Ever since the inception of public access television in Chicago over three decades ago, CAN TV has stood in the vanguard of not-for-profit citizen-centered organizations dedicated to the proposition of empowering everyday people and diverse local communities” said McVane. “It is with abiding appreciation and the greatest of respect for CAN TV’s heritage that I proudly accept this appointment. In unison with our superlative board of directors and incomparably well-qualified professional staff, I look forward to extending and elevating our mission in the spirit of public service.”

McVane received a J.D. from Northern Illinois University College of Law and a B.A. in Political Science from Boston College.

CAN TV offers Chicagoans technical training, equipment, facilities and programming opportunities on CAN TV’s five local, noncommercial public access cable television channels. Now in its 33rd year, over 18,000 residents and 5,000 nonprofit members have participated in training at CAN TV and thousands more use its channels. Today, CAN TV is recognized as one of the nation’s most effective public access television organizations.

CAN TV’s Board of Directors engaged Kittleman & Associates to conduct a search for CAN TV’s new Executive Director. Kittleman & Associates is a Chicago-based national executive search firm that specializes in the recruitment of CEOs for tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, public charities and philanthropic organizations.