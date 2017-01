You submitted some great work to CAN TV in 2016. Get recognized for it and enter the Best of the Midwest Media Fest. The deadline to enter is Tuesday, January 10, 2016.

Any producer whose video premiered on CAN TV in 2016 can submit it for consideration by completing an online application and paying a $45 registration fee. Winners will be recognized at a banquet on Thursday, April 6, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.