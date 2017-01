The CAN TV board of directors released its 2017 schedule of meetings. Meetings will take place at 1309 S. Wood St. in Chicago on the following dates in 2017:

Wednesday, March 15, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13, 5:30 p.m.