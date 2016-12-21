A Rockin’ Holiday Tradition

Image: Walking on Cars performs on JBTV

Catch JBTV’s 28th annual Safe Drive Live Music Marathon this New Year’s Eve on CAN TV. It gives you 10 hours of musical performances from the best alternative and indie rock bands along with backstage interviews about being responsible on the roads.

“We’re on a mission to deliver anti-distracted driving messages to the hard to reach young adults with the help of world-renowned musicians,” said Jerry Bryant, the host of the rock show.

Groups appearing on this year’s rock marathon include The Struts, Dead Sara, A Silent Film, Car Seat Headrest, Local H, The Joy Formidable, and Mew.

The performances are accompanied by messages from Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, road safety advocate Marti Belluschi, who is a victim of a drunk driving accident,and the bands themselves that focus on the deadly risks of texting behind the wheel, drunk driving, and other dangerous practices.

Catch the Safe Drive Live Music Marathon:

Saturday, December 31st from noon to 10 p.m. on CAN TV19