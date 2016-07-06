Picking Up the Pace at New Facility

Orientations are Back

Are you or someone you know interested in creating a story to be seen by a million people in Chicago? CAN TV’s Orientation is the first step.

Despite heavy rains, we had a packed house on May 25th at CAN TV’s first Orientation in the new Wood Street facility. The next one is Saturday, June 11th at 11 a.m. Click here to learn more.

Now Open on Saturdays

Local residents can now take advantage of expanded hours to submit programs, edit, and checkout equipment. Effective this month, CAN TV is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Studio Start Up

The large studio will soon be ready for prime time. The training department is developing curriculum for upcoming classes and staff training will soon begin. By early August, returning certified producers will be booked for training, and we look forward to being in full swing with studio productions by the fall.

Questions? Email Training or call 312-738-1400.

We join with the CAN TV producer community in extending heartfelt condolences to the families of Bobby Davis, Jose Salazar, Leon Loving, and Boyse Edwards, all lost this year. These four men represented the kind of energy and ideas that set CAN TV apart, as they contributed to local programming by and for the community. They will be missed.