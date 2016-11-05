This Week on CAN TV

Hotline is Back

Brand new studio, same great content. CAN TV’s live, call-in programming returns Monday, May 16th. Talk live with experts on health, education, jobs, and more.

Weekday evenings on CAN TV21 and cantv.org/hotline

Medill Justice Project

Northwestern University’s award-winning investigative journalism center examines potentially wrongful convictions and probes systemic criminal justice issues.

Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. on CAN TV21

Karina Mitchell Show

Local artists give you an inside look at the Bridging Generations: Strong Men Getting Stronger exhibit at the South Side Community Art Center.

Sunday, May 15th at 10:30 a.m. on CAN TV19

Impact of Youth Employment

Elected officials, community leaders and youth provide testimony on the benefits of youth employment programs at this Illinois State Senate hearing.

Sunday, May 15th at 3 p.m. on CAN TV21