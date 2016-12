Come to CAN TV’s first Orientation in its new home! Learn about the possibilities Chicago residents have to share their story with over a million viewers.

Orientation is Wednesday, May 25th at 5:45 p.m. CAN TV is located in the Illinois Medical District at 1309 South Wood Street. And if you’re coming by car, CAN TV’s parking lot is accessible off 13th Street.

We look forward to seeing you soon!